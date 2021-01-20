Cameroon ID card: Cameroon police give WhatApp number for check if ID card don ready, see how e di work

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Cameroon Police

Cameroon police don give two WhatApp numbers for check if de card don ready or if deh get any complications.

Dis move kam afta deh bi first tok say 3 million Cameroonians get double identity, and na one of de reasons deh di delay for process de cards.

De two WhatApp numbers na 693302355 and 695706291.

See how you fit check

Snap your receipt send'am for any of de numbers, den you go receive any of de four messages.

Your card don ready, go take am for de Commissariat weh you make de card.

We di process your ID card and you go get'am soon

You get double identity and you go start de process again, tell dem for use your first identity

We no fit produce your ID card because of wrong information, you get for Identify your self again.

But, police post dis informate for Facebook na only for French.

One pesin weh e don follow de process tell BBC News Pidgin say e no get any answer and police no tok how long e di take before dey reply.

Cameroonians complain say deh di wait for about one year for get national Identity cards.some pipo weh deh no get any issue wit double identity still dey for de same soup.

Na so deh start #IWantMyNationalIDC for social media and e force police for react.