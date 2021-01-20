Biden inauguration: Burna Boy song make list - See di songs for di playlist
Nigerian artist, Burna boy don feature for di official playlist for President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Burna Boy song wey dey titled Destiny go feature alongside oda big international artists' songs.
Di 46-song playlist wey dem gada go reflect di diversity for di US, na so Biden inauguration team tok for statement.
"Dis songs and artists reflect di relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. Na dem be di score to a new chapter and gol help bring pipo together as di Biden-Harris Administration begin im important work to unite our kontri," di statement tok.
Di playlist also features top artists including Beyoncé's Find Your Way Back song, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige's Now Or Never, Bob Marley and Di Wailers' Could You Be Loved and Dua Lipa's Levitating hit.
Songs on Biden inauguration playlist
KOTA the Friend- Lupita's interlude
The Beatles - Come together
Jason Derulo - Pick up the pieces
Bruce Springsteen - We take care of our won
Daryl Hall and John Oates- You make my dreams come true
The Weeknd- What you need
Mac Miller- Blue World
Heatwave- The Groove line
A Tribe Called Quest -Award Tour
MF Doom - Coffin Nails
Free Nationals- Eternal light
Burna Boy- Destiny
Led Zeppelin- Fool in the rain
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Could You Be Loved
Curtis Mayfield -Move on Up
Jill Scott- Golden
The Impressions -We're a Winner
Dua Lipa - Levitating