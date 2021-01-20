Biden inauguration: Burna Boy song make list - See di songs for di playlist

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian artist, Burna boy don feature for di official playlist for President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Burna Boy song wey dey titled Destiny go feature alongside oda big international artists' songs.

Di 46-song playlist wey dem gada go reflect di diversity for di US, na so Biden inauguration team tok for statement.

"Dis songs and artists reflect di relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. Na dem be di score to a new chapter and gol help bring pipo together as di Biden-Harris Administration begin im important work to unite our kontri," di statement tok.

Di playlist also features top artists including Beyoncé's Find Your Way Back song, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige's Now Or Never, Bob Marley and Di Wailers' Could You Be Loved and Dua Lipa's Levitating hit.

Songs on Biden inauguration playlist

KOTA the Friend- Lupita's interlude

The Beatles - Come together

Jason Derulo - Pick up the pieces

Bruce Springsteen - We take care of our won

Daryl Hall and John Oates- You make my dreams come true

The Weeknd- What you need

Mac Miller- Blue World

Heatwave- The Groove line

A Tribe Called Quest -Award Tour

MF Doom - Coffin Nails

Free Nationals- Eternal light

Burna Boy- Destiny

Led Zeppelin- Fool in the rain

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Could You Be Loved

Curtis Mayfield -Move on Up

Jill Scott- Golden

The Impressions -We're a Winner