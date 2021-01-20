Michael Boulos Nigerian: Man wit 'NIgerian history' engage engage Tiffany Trump

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Boulos Instagram

Tiffany Trump, announce her engagement to long time boyfriend, Michael Boulos on Instagram.

Di announcement of di 27-year-old daughter of President Donald J. Trump and im second wife Marla Maples, engagement dey come on di last full day of her father presidency.

Tiffany Trump and di 23-year-old business executive relationship bin since dey for public eyes since 2018.

Ms Trump introduce Boulos to her family during Thanksgiving 2018 for Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

For post wey she share for Instagram, she say "Na honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories wit my family here for di White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for di next chapter!".

Wia dis foto come from, TiffanyTrump instagram

Who be Michael Boulos

Di Lebanon-born business executive bin grow up for Nigeria wia im family get a number of businesses.

Dem Born Boulos for Kfaraakka, one village for northern Lebanon, oga Boulos na of French and Lebanese descent.

Im move to Nigeria at a young age, wia im family get one multibillion-dollar chain of business and a large number of companies wey dey active ior more than 10 West African countries.

Dr Massad Boulos, wey be Michael papa, dey in charge of di businesses, while im mama, Sarah Boulos, found di Society for di Performing Arts for Nigeria wia she dey help artistes of diverse ages and fields to realise dia dreams.

Sarah Boulos dey always refer to Nigeria as her home afta she don spend over four years living in di kontri.

She tok about wetin bring her family to Nigeria for one interview wit tori pipo for punch, wia she say dem move to Nigeria afta her papa buy SCOA Nigeria Plc.

Michael Boulos na Associate director of SCOA Nigeria Plc.

Also im be di director of Fadoul Group since 2019, and di business development manager of Royalton Investment since 2019.