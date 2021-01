Lagos to auction 88 forfeited cars - wetin we know

Wetin we call dis foto, Customs say nobody don come out to claim di vehicles

Authorities for Lagos state say dem go auction 88 vehicles wey di owners forfeit to di state sake of say dem commit traffic offense against di state traffic law.

Di auction dey happun for Ikeja Lagos on Wednesday according to di tok tok pesin of di Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Adebayo Taofiq.

For statement di taskforce say dem don obtain court order to auction di vehicles. Di vehicles na di ones wey di owners forfeit to goment, dia offense range from taking one way and some oda traffic offenses.

Lagos Traffic reform law say if dem gbab pesin wey dey take one way for di state roads, im go forfeit di vehicle to di state and possibly go to prison for di offense.

Dis na di second time Lagos goment go auction cars wey dem sieze from traffic offenders. Dem bin auction 44 cars for November 2020.

So far total number of vehicles wey goment dey collect from pipo wey forfeit dia cars na 132, but dem never confirm weda anybody don go prison sake of di same offense as law tok.

During di first auction ceremony plenti pipo wey forfeit dia cars attend di auction wit intention to buy back dia vehicle but many of dem no fit as oda pipo bid higher and buy off dia cars for dia presence, na so tears full evriwia.