Ama Broni death video: How Ghana girl die seconds after she strip naked twerking on stage

One Ghanaian girl die sadly after she twerk naked on stage den die few seconds later.

De young lady who dem dey call, Ama Broni die by de time dem take an go hospital.

In de 30 second video wey go viral, de deceased strip naked on stage during one street carnival.

She remove start dey strip butt naked wey patrons dey take pictures of am dancing naked.

Few seconds later she try run off de stage, in de process of leaving through de back stage she fall den die.

According to patrons wey dey de carnival under, Ama Broni strip naked sake of she want win $100 dollar prize wey dem put up for any lady who fit strip naked on stage.

E be after she alone successfully strip naked, as guys around dey try take pictures of am wey she fall off de stage den die.

E no clear what make her fall.

De incident wey happen for Liberia Camp, Central Region around January 16, 2020 shock people sake of de mysterious way de girl die.