Li Wayne, Kodak Black: Trump pardon di American rappers - Wetin be dia crime?

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@liltunechi

President Donald Trump for im last few hours for office don give out 143 clemency for di end of im tenure.

Some of di top pipo wey im pardon na rapper Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Lil Wayne wey im real name na Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., bin plead guilty to one federal offense last year say im carry gun as a convicted felon. Dis one dey come eight days before court suppose sentence am.

E bin post photo wey im snap with Donald Trump during im campaign dey praise am for im work on criminal reform.

Kodak Black, na anoda rapper wey Trump commute im sentence, wey mean say e no go serve im remaining three years, ten months from im four years sentence dem sama am say e lie to buy weapon. Di rapper wey im real name na Bill K Kapri bin also get fire arm charge.