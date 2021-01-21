Deeper life school saga: Trial of two Deeper Life High School boys wey dem suspect to molest JSS 1 student don start

Wia dis foto come from, Deeper life High school, Uyo

One juvenile court for Nigeria southern city of Uyo don start di trial of two boys wey be students of di Deeper Life High School for allegedly molesting one 11 year old junior student.

Di two senior Students - wey be 13 years old - chop accuse say dem "commit act of gross indecency unlawfully and indecently assaulting di junior student."

Di court charge dem alongside five oda officials of di school.

Di officials of di school wey dem charge na teachers and di school Principal wey school authorities don already suspend.

But dem don deny di accuse.

Di court proceeding happun on Wednesday behind closed doors.

Lawyer to di molested student explain say na only di minors dem allow for di courtroom because juvenile court dey deserve privacy.

Im tok say na special court proceeding wey involve di right of di child procedure for trial.

Di mama of di 11 years old JSS 1 student of di Deeper Life High School for Akwa Ibom state south-south Nigeria bin take to social media for inside one video wey she allege say senior boys for di Deeper Life High School bin molest am just two months afta im join di school.

Inside video wey Deborah Okezie bin post for Facebook on December 19 but later remove, she interview her pikin.

For di video, di pikin say dem remove am from junior hostel becos im dey piss for bed, cari am put for SS1 and SS2 hostel. Im allege say for di hostel "dem dey remove my boxers den push dia hand and leg inside im anus."

Di boy add say, dem no dey give am food and dem threaten am say, "If im complain e go be dead man."

Di family of di boy also demand di sum of N100 million compensation for di inhuman torture dia son suffer for di school.

For inside one letter wey dey dated 22 December, 2020, di family through dia lawyers give Deeper Life High School Uyo, 21 days to pay di compensation money.

Dem also demand make di school publish unreserved apology for two National Newspapers and any oda two local newspapers wey dey circulate within Akwa Ibom State and its environs.

Di Education Secretary of di Deeper life High School, Thelma Malaka bin respond to di allegations for inside one video wey she post for di church social media page say dem don begin investigate di mata and dem go make sure to serve justice.

School authority of di Deeper life High School, Uyo campus bin immediately suspend di School Principal.