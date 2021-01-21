Joe Biden use executive order cancel Donald Trump immigration policies and others things

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US President Joe Biden don begin undo some of Donald Trump key policies, hours afta dem swear am in.

For im initial acts as di 46th US president, im sign 15 executive orders - di first na to boost di federal response to di coronavirus crisis.

Other orders reverse di Trump administration stand on climate change and immigration.

President Biden dey set to work for di Oval Office afta dem swear am in earlier on Wednesday for di US Capitol.

Which order Biden sign?

"No time to waste wen it comes to tackling di crises we face," President Biden tweet as e head to di White House afta im inauguration.

President Biden "go take action - no be to just reverse di gravest damages of di Trump administration - but also to start moving our country forward," one statement wey detail di executive orders tok.

Dem go introduce plenti measures to tackle di coronavirus pandemic wey don claim more than 400,000 lives for di US.

E go dey compulsory to wear masks and practise social distancing on all federal government property.

Dem go set up one new office to co-ordinate di response to di pandemic and di US go stop di process - wey di Trump administration bin start - as dem withdraw from di World Health Organization (WHO).

Oga Biden don also pledge to make di fight against climate change top priority of im administration.

Im sign executive order to start di process to rejoin di 2015 Paris climate agreement, from which Trump bin formally withdraw di US last year.

President Biden don also revoke di presidential permit wey dem give di controversial Keystone XL Pipeline, wey environmentalists and Native American groups don fight for for more than a decade.

Dem go discuss di move wen President Biden make im first phone call to one foreign leader - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tok.

Di privately financed pipeline - wey dem estimate to cost about $8bn (£5.8bn) - go carry about 830,000 barrels of heavy crude one day from di oil sands of Alberta, for Canada, to Nebraska.

Barack Obama bin veto one bill to approve construction of di pipeline for 2015 but President Trump bin change di decision.

On immigration President Biden go comot di Trump administration emergency declaration wey go help fund di building of a wall along di Mexican border and also end one travel ban on some majority-Muslim kontris.