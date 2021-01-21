Sexual abuse: Friend of vice principal wey ‘impregnate’ 12 year old student say na 'devil push am'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jamilu Shuaibu friend to Ibrahim Tukur wey be vice principal of Kadandani community secondary school wey police becos say e impregnate 12 year old say Ibrahim na good pesin.

Ibrahim Tukur wey be Vice Principal of Kadandani Community School for Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State dey face accuse of 'impregnating and rape' of 12-year old school student.

Jamilu wey speak to BBC about im friend arrest tell BBC say based on im interaction with di accused for over 10 years, na good pesin e be, na just say devil push am to commit wetin happun.

"Na my friend for over 10 years and wetin I know about am be say na good pesin only thing be say you know how devil dey work e fit push good pesin to go perform bad actions, so in my own belief na wetin happun for dis case be dat."

"E get three wives and children and na pesin wey dey try for im family wella and dey also help oda pipo, so I strongly believe say na devil work be dis."

Jamilu say e neva for once see am with di 12 year old girl wey give birth to a baby boy few days ago and e also neva discuss anything about her for any of dia meetings as gist.

According to Katsina Police Command wey parade di Vice Principal on Wednesday, dem arrest am on di 9th of January 2021 after dem receive complain from one Ibrahim Sale wey dey aware of wetin dey happun.

And according to di same police, Ibrahim don allegedly confess to di crime wia e tok say im affair with di 12 year old girl start 8 months ago and e dey carry her from school to one house inside im car to go sleep with am.

E also add say e dey give her from N200 to N500 after each time wey dem meet.