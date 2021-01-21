Coronavirus in Ghana: Police arrest over 200 people sake of dem no wear nose masks in public

Wia dis foto come from, NAna Akufo Addo

Police for Ghana arrest a total of 202 people who fail to wear nose masks contrary to directive by Prez Akufo-Addo to citizens in de fight against Covid-19.

De Accra Regional Police Command mount special operation for town during which dem arrest 97 people, while de Police for Industrial City, Tema also pick up some 105 people who no wear dema nose masks in public.

DSP Afia Tenge, Accra Regional Police PRO talk say, "De Regional Police Command go on special operation dis morning wey we arrest 97 people who no dey wear dema face masks."

"We arrest dem around places like Tudu, railways, CMB den Farisco areas."

Ghana Police say dem realise say people get de facemask some but dem no dey wear am.

Police Officials for Ghana say dem go interrogate and screen de suspects after which dem go take further action on dem for flouting de Covid-19 protocols.