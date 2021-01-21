Juventus vs Napoli: Cristiano Ronaldo inspire ninth Super Cup win

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ronaldo score di 760th goal of im career against Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo score di 760th goal of ecareer - to earn a possible world record - as Juventus beat Napoli to win di Italian Super Cup and give Andrea Pirlo im first trophy as manager.

Di Portugal forward volley a close-range opener, and substitute Alvaro Morata seal di victory for injury time seconds after a brilliant save from Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Ronaldo goal fit don see am overtake di total of Josef Bican to become di highest scorer of all time.

Napoli Lorenzo Insigne miss penalty with 10 minutes remaining, before Italian champions Juve - wey dey fifth for Serie A after Sunday 2-0 loss to Inter Milan - confam their ninth Super Cup win.

"Na great joy to win trophy," Pirlo tell Rai Sport.

"E dey even more beautiful than winning as a player. E dey difficult to see beautiful finals. E bin dey important to win above all after di defeat against Inter. We gatz show our pride."