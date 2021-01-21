Tsatsu Tsikata: Five things about top Ghanaian lawyer wey dey represent NDC party for Supreme Court

Wetin we call dis foto, Tsatsu Tsikata (middle) get reputation as one of Ghana top lawyers.

Ghanaian lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata dey turn heads across de country as lawyer for NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama who petition Supreme Court of Ghana over de 2020 elections.

Mr Tsikata get reputation as one of de best lawyers after serving as junior counsel for one member of de big six, William Ofori Atta, counsel in top landmark cases like de trial of J.J Rawlings in 1979 after en attempted coup den other major cases.

Who be Tsatsu Tsikata, de man people dey call 'Law Faculty' sake of en depth in matters of de law.

1. J.J Rawlings schoolmate for primary school

Dem born am on October 1, 1950, at Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana but was brought live and grow at Adaraka in Accra (Ghana's Capital).

Dem born Tsatsu Tsikata on October 1, 1950, for Keta wey dey Volta Region of Ghana, but he grow up for Adaraka, Accra where most civil servants dey live during de colonial era.

2. He lecture for Oxford University in 1970s

Tsatsu Tsikata attend Mfantsiman School in 1960, he progress go University of Ghana at de age of 16 where he graduate plus First Class degree at de age of 18 years.

He later win scholarship go Oxford University where he graduate plus First Class again with Bachelor of Civil Law.

Later he rise to de position of Junior Research Fellow for Oxford University before he return come Ghana in 1974.

3. He serve as legal counsel for J.J Rawlings in 1979

Mr Tsikata serve as counsel for J.J Rawlings after de May 15 Uprising in 1979, where he represent Rawlings during en treason trial wey come to an end after Rawlings successfully stage June 4, 1979 coup to overthrow SMC military government.

4. Tsikata refuse presidential unconditional pardon for 5 year jail sentence, fight de state in court until dem declare am innocent

After trial wey last from 2002 to 2008, arguably longest ever court case in Ghana involving former government official, an Accra Fast Track High Court pronounce Tsatsu Tsikata guilty for causing financial loss to de state on 18 June 2008 by Mrs Justice Hernrietta Abban.

After 8 years where dem charge am for causing financial loss to de state, Appeals Court for Accra on 30 November 2016, declared am innocent wey dem quash en his 5-year jail term.

5. Ghanaian musician Manifest be son of Tsatsu Tsikata

Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter Manifest be de son of de famous lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata.

Tsatsu Tsikata admit publicly on few occasions say he wish say he be as talented as en son in area of music.

6. Asthmatic since age 4

Tsatsu Tsikata despite en beautiful career success as a lawyer and legend status dey live with asthma as medical condition since de age of four.