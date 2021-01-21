Bobi Wine House Arrest: Femi Falana don write United Nations on Robert Kyagulanyi House Arrest

Wia dis foto come from, EPA?Getty Images

Nigeria Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana don write letter give di United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on di continued ''house arrest'' of Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine wey im real name na Robert Kyagulanyi bin don hala say security forces bin gada for im house since election day.

Di musician turned politician bin run for office as presidential candidate for di National Unity Platform (NUP) during di just concluded January 14 elections.

But im reject di results and declare imself as di president elect of di kontri.

Oga Falana want make di UN Working Committee declare Bobi Wine detention unconstitutional, say "e go against Uganda 1995 constitution and obligations under International human rights law".

Di letter also point out say ova di period wey dem don dey di house Bobi Wine and im wife, Barbie neva get access to beta food or access to their lawyer.