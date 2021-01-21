Insecurity: Atiku call on America new President, Joe Biden to help Nigeria fight Insurgents

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Atiku Wetin we call dis foto, Joe Biden

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar don tell di new United States President, Joe Biden, to help Nigeria for di fights against terrorism.

Atiku tok did one as e dey congratulate Joe Biden wey dem swear in yesterday, 20th January 2021 as di 46th President of America.

Oga Atiku say im get hope say Biden goment go mark new era of change inside America and di confirmation say US na di sign of democracy to di whole world.

"As President of di United State, Joe Biden begin im tenure as di 46th President of America, I dey confident say dis new era go mark America regeneration and di reaffirmation as di beacon of democracy to di world." Atiku tok

"As I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris , I urge dem and dia administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties, and help our beloved nation war on terror by providing every type of support we need to win our war against di insurgency we dey face."

Di Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Nigeria presidential election add say im dey look forward to di removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens.

"I also look forward to di removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with di good relations wey don exist between our two nations beginning with di July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F Kennedy, and continuing over di decades since then."