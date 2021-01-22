Bolu Okupe: Doyin Okupe son declare say im be gay - See im papa reaction

Wia dis foto come from, Doyin Okupe- Facebook

Nigerian politician and former presidential tok-tok pesin, Dr Doyin Okupe don react to di trending picture of im son wey declare say im be gay.

For im Instagram page, Oga Doyin son, Bolu Okupe post picture wit a rainbow flag wey symbolise wetin im stand for and caption di foto, "Yes I be GAY AF".

Wia dis foto come from, Bolu Okupe- Instagram

Di fitness enthusiast and model don always identify imself as homosexual for most of im social media post.

Im papa react to im son post on Facebook as im tok about how im no dey support homosexuality, sake of say im be evangelist and born again Christian.

For di post, Dr Doyin Okupe say: "Di picture below na dat of Mobolurin Okupe. Na my son. I give am di name MOBA OLUWA RIN, (I WAKA WIT GOD) because we born am at a time wen I give my life to Christ."

Im say e "don dey aware of dis im new orientation for sometime now.

"E sabi say as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I no dey support homosexuality as e no follow my Christian faith.

"For me I look beyond di surface or di physical. Here I see one major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, dis whole saga go end up in Praise to di Almighty Jehovah who I dey serve day and night."

Who be Doyin Okupe?

Dr Doyin Okupe bin be di Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan for 2012.

During di Second Nigerian Republic, Okupe na House of Representatives candidate of di National Party of Nigeria (NPN) for di 1983 Nigerian parliamentary election.