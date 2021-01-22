Joe Erico: Interesting facts about former Super Eagles goalkeeper and assistant coach wey die at 72

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles

Nigeria football federation general secretary Mohammed Sanusi don pay tribute to di former senior team goalkeeper and one-time assistant coach of Super Eagles, Joe Erico wey die at di age of 72.

Family sources say Oga Erico bin complain of body pains and bin dey collect treatment for malaria, before dem find im deadi bodi ontop bed on Thursday.

"Erico dey among di best international goalkeepers for Nigeria wey serve di kontri wit favour and diligence na wetin oga Sanusi tok.

Dis dey come days afta former minister/Chairman, National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka'oje die at di age of 60 years.

Who be Joe Erico?

Dem born Joseph Bassey Eric for Odukpani local goment area for Cross River State, south- south of Nigeria.

Im make im debut for di then Green Eagles of Nigeria for di Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Zambia for Lagos for July 1973 (wey Nigeria win 3-2),

Oga Erico na im keep for all Nigeria six matches for di 1976 Africa Cup of Nations for Ethiopia, where di Eagles finish third - and na di first time di kontri win medal for AFCON.

Im nickname na 'Jogo Bonito'( wey mean Beautiful Game) dem call am dat name because of di way im team dey play.

Na Erico (alongside late Amodu Shaibu and late Stephen Keshi) do di rescue job for Nigeria wen things been bad during di 2002 FIFA World Cup finals under Dutchman Johannes Bonfrere.

With three matches to go and a must-win game for all, di three of dem deliver and qualify Nigeria for Korea/Japan.

Dem also lead di Super Eagles team to bronze-medal finish for di 2002 Africa Cup of Nations finals for Mali.