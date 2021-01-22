Sunday Igboho: How di popular Yoruba activist and im supporters show face for Igangan, Fulani community afta 7-day ultimatum

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Igboho

One popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, show face wit plenti supporters for Igangan town for Oyo State, south west of Nigeria just days afta im give fulani pipo seven days to leave di area.

Tori be say na today Friday January 22 be di deadline day wey im give Fulani pipo to leave di town.

Oga Igboho give dem di deadline dem when him confront di Seriki Fulani, Saliu Kadri afta im accuse dem say dem dey kill Yoruba pipo.

Him mention di killing of Oyo businessman, Fatai Aborode, Alhaja Serifat Adisa and her children, an Igangan prince, among odas.

Igangan na one community wey dey for Ibarapa North Local Government Area.

Oga Igboho claim say him dey act on di request of di traditional rulers.

Wia dis foto come from, Seyi Makinde/Facebook

Wetin Oyo state Govnor tok?

On Friday,Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, say im no go allow anybody to hide under say dem dey protect Yoruba interest to cause ethnic katata for di state.

"For this administration, di koko for us na security, because we know say all di good economic plans no go dey possible if wahala dey.

Wetin di Fulani Leaders for di state tok?

Di leader of di Fulani pipo for di state Seriki Fulani, Alhaji Abdulkadir tell BBC Yoruba sey dem no get anywia wey dem fit go.

E say di misunderstanding go soon end.

Di Seriki Fulani also call on pipo make dem help dem beg Oga Igboho.

E tell BBC Yoruba on Friday morning say police don dey ground to maintain peace and order.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Yoruba

How Yoruba Socio-cultural Group , Afenifere take respond to Di Ultimatum?

Di Yoruba socio-cultural group , Afenifere condemn Sunday Ighoho quite notice to di Fulani pipo wey dey stay for Oyo state.

Oga Yinka Odumakin wey be di tok tok pesin for di group inside one interview wit BBC Yoruba say Igboho no get any right to give such order.

E say true true di kain thing wey dey happun for Oyo state no dey sweet belle , but dat one no mean say Oga Igboho fit do anything e want.