Sunday Igboho Fulani: Meet Sunday Adeyemo wey give Fulani herdsmen quit notice for Oyo

Sunday Ighoho and Fulani quit notice don cause tension for di Yoruba speaking state of Oyo, south-west Nigeria.

Violence bin happun for Igangan for Ibarapa North local goment area for Oyo State afta popular yoruba activist Sunday Igboho and im supporters storm di Fulani settlement.

Dis na afta Oga Igboho bin give dem seven days to leave di town afta im accuse dem say na dem dey behind di security palava for di town.

Dem burn down di house of Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, during di clash.

Dis one wan happun even afta di Govnor Seyi Makinde bin warn pipo say im no go allow anybody to hide under say dem dey protect Yoruba interest to cause ethnic katata for di state.

Dis na evirritin you suppose know about di Yoruba activist wey give Fulani herdsmen seven days to leave dia town.

Who be Sunday Igboho?

Na popular Yoruba activist, im real name na Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo.

According to reports im grow up for Modakeke area for Osun state, south-west Nigeria but im hometown na Igboho wey dey for Oyo State.

During im early days for Modakeke, Oga Sunday bin dey do mechanic work for dia.

Im become popular during di former Oyo state govnor Rashidi Ladoja impeachment wahala for di support wey im give di Govnor.

Oga Igboho describe di former Govnor as im mentor even though him no be politician and neva contest for any political position before.

As per family life Oga Igboho marry two wives but im no dey leave wit any of dem for im mansion for Ibadan.

Tori be say one of im wife dey leave for Canada and di oda one dey leave for Germany.

Many of pipo believe say im get spiritual powers because of di kain of tins im dey tok.