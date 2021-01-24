Who be Ayra Starr? Mavin 'Away' singer wey Don Jazzy sign, Onyinkansola Aderibigbe

Ayra Starr, Mavin 'Away' singer be like di toast of di moment for Nigeria music industry.

See interesting tori we find out about Ayra Starr, Mavin Record star wey sing Away.

Ayra Starr real name na Onyinkansola Aderibigbe.

Ayra Starr na 18-year-old afropop Nigerian singer.

Starr na Lagos based, Nigerian singer/songwriter and she be native of Edo state, southern Nigeria.

Na Don Jazzy discover her and welcome her into Mavin Records as dia new signee.

Na for 2020 na im Ayra Starr sign on to di Marvin clan but na since 2019 she begin drop bars to show say she be singer.

Na on 21 January, 2021 na im she release her first 5-track EP wey Marvin record name after her wey cari vibes, sweet melodies, teenage palava and about love and coming of age.

Di video for di first song off her EP; Away, drop on di same day [21/01/21/].

Ayra Starr voice dey sing a blend of Afropop, Afrobeats and RnB.

Ayra Starr once decribe herself as celestial bieng, "heart made of glass and my mind of stone".

Many pipo see Ayra Starr as di Rhema of Mavin clan.

Ayra Starr wey real name na Onyinkansola Aderibigbe bin put bodi for di #EndSARS protest against police brutarilty for Nigeria wey bin happun for October, 2020.