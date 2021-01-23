Gas explosion in Agbor: Delta State confam Agbor gas explosion deaths, injuries

Wia dis foto come from, Delta State Govt House Media Wetin we call dis foto, Gas plant explosion

Gas explosion in Agbor, Delta State don kill and wunjure many pipo for di southern Nigeria state.

Four pesins dey confam dead and 11 odas get burn injury for gas explosion wey happen along Lagos/Asaba expressway for Agbor, Delta State.Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa say four pesins including a woman and three pikins die for di incident as im visit di site and victims for hospital.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di govnor come add say di State Goment go pick di bills for di medical treatment of di victims.Oga Okowa also direct make dem refer di surviving victims to di Special Centre for Treatment of Burns for di University of Benin Teaching Hospital for further treatment sake of di high degree of burns dem get.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di govnor say im go do tok tok wit di state house of assembly make dem do law wey go regulate siting of gas plants around residential areas.

Tori comot Friday night say gas plant explode, kill pipo and burn plenti houses.