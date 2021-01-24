Akungba accident: Traffic collusion of Dangote trailer truck for Ondo kill pipo

Wia dis foto come from, @ADVISERS_CORNER Wetin we call dis foto, Students dey para sake of di accident

Traffic collusion of Dangote trailer truck kill pipo for Ondo, southwest Nigeria, authorities don confirm.

At least 8 pipo die for di accident wey happun in front of Adekunle Ajasin Univeristy Akungba Ondo state on Saturday night.

For statement Nigeria Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC say na five female and 3 male die for di incident.

Tori be say di accident involve one industrial truck wey carry plenti bags of cement wey loose break wen e dey come down from hill road, e run enter shops for one market wey dey near wia students dey live.

Plenti students injure for di incident, dis make oda student of di school to begin para and wan riot.

Tori be say di truck belong to construction company Dangote Group, according to FRSC.

Di accident involve one truck, one suzuki mini bus and one Lexus saloon car and affect total of 18 passengers.

Former student of di school tell BBC say dis kain accident too dey happun near di school sake of say di area dey near hills.

Meanwhile di Federal Road Safety Corps don deploy engineers to Akungba to find out why plenti accident too dey happun for di area and recommend solutions

Wia dis foto come from, Ondo/Govt/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, AAUA School gate

Di incident happun as students dey prepare for dia exams wey go start on Monday.

Authorities for Adekunle Ajasin Univeristy Akungba for statement confirm di incident, say true true some of dia students die, but dem no mention how many. Dem commiserate wit di affected students and di Akungba community.

Sake of di incident, di school management close down di school main gate and direct students and staff to use oda back gates to enta di school.