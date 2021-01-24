Fulani Herdsmen crisis: Police don arrest three pipo wey assault Morenike Salami

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Police for Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria don currently get three herdsmen in custody over di assault of one Morenike Salami.

According to di Police tok-tok pesin for Ogun state, Abimbola Oyoemi, wey speak to BBC Pidgin, di suspected Fulani herdsmen bin attack her for road. Oyoemi also add say na on Monday 11th of January, di incident bin happun.

We go charge di suspected herdsmen wen we don finish our investigation.'

Di tok-tok pesin say di police bin set ambush for di men, wen dem bin come back to claim their cows around 10pm for night.

Tori be say, di men bin comot her finger and scata her jaw after she mistakenly drive enta middle of dia cows as she bin dey go see her site.

Currently, she dey di Lagos State Hospital for Ikeja wey she dey receive treatment.

Di gist start to dey trend afta video comot of her for hospital bed and di pikin wey bin dey hold di phone tok about di incident.