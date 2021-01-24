Gunmen kill Ardo local goment chairman, Salihu Dovo for Taraba state

Wia dis foto come from, Salihu Dovo/Facebook

Police for Taraba state wey dey northern Nigeria don confam say gunmen kidnap and kill one Mr Salihu Dovo wey be chairman for Ardo Kola local goment for di state.

Tok tok pesin for Police DSP David Misal wey speak to BBC say dem get distress call about 1am about di kidnap and before dia officers reach dia di gunmen don carry am go.

E also add say officers of di police chase dem before dem disappear and na later dem find di corpse of di chairmo inside bush.

"So around 1am dis morning na im we get distress call about wetin dey happun, we rush go dia but unfortunately dem don carry di chairmo already."

"We chase dem and exchange fire but still we no get dem na later we find di corpse of di chairmo inside bush."