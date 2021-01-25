Bobi Wine house: Femi Falana "house arrest of Bobi Wine" case for Kampala Uganda update

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bobi Wine house arrest no dey legal, na wetin one Ugandan court rule on Monday.

Di Ugandan court order di military and police to comot di house of opposition politician Bobi Wine wey im real name be Robert Kyagulanyi.

Dis na afta Nigeria Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana don write letter give di United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on di continued ''house arrest'' of Bobi Wine.

Ugandan court don order di military and police to comot di house of opposition politician Bobi Wine.

Tori from Kampal Uganda be say Bobi Wine never comot im house for di capital since di presidential election 11 days ago, wia dem declare am runner-up to Yoweri Museveni.

Di ruling for di High Court for Kampala dey come afta di Bobi Wine lawyers bin petition di court, but di state argue say dem need lock am for house so im no go do protest.

But di High Court say di detention dey unlawful as Justice Michael Elubu tok say na "infringement on im personal liberties".

However, hours afta di judgement, Bobi wine tweet say, di military still dey block im house.

E say: "Maybe (as always) dem dey wait Gen Museveni orders on wetin to do."

Dis na as Amy tok-tok pesin, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso don tell BBC say security agencies go respect court order.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Dem find armed police and soldiers for front of im house di day afta elections

Wetin go happun next for Bobi WIne?

If di military comot Bobi Wine today, e go mean say e get four days to file court petition ova di results of di election

If im go dat route, di court must hear and rule on di mata within 45 days.

But im party National Unity Platform tell BBC say dem neva decide wetin dem go do as dem no fit meetwith dia paerty president.