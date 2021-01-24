NIMC registration: How to link seven sim cards wit one NIN Nigeria NIMC Mobile App

National Identity Management Commission for Nigeria [NIMC] don bring out informate to help kontri pipo link dia national identification number(NIN) wit up to seven phone numbers through dia mobile app.

But dem say to use di App, pesin suppose don already get dia NIN.

Di National Identification Number (NIN) na wetin Nigeria goment dey use establish di identity of every Nigerian.

Last year Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and di Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami bin give until December 30, 2021, for subscribers to update dia details or risk blocking of dia lines.

Dem later extend di date to 19 January, 2020.

But now di new date [NIMC deadline] now na 9 February, and na for those wey no get NIN, that means those wey dey yet to register with di NIMC.

If dem no shift di deadline, e fit get effects on Di kontri economy. According to figures from National Bureau of Statistics, telecom sector don contribute 31.8 trillion naira to Nigeria Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

How to link seven phone numbers wit di NIMC Mobile App