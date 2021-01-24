Aguda Surulere cult clash: Riot for Surulere Lagos - Wetin we know

Wetin we call dis foto, Police officers for Surulere during protest far back

Almost 50 police officers don land for Aguda and Pako area, Surulere Lagos state Nigeria wia jaguda pipo been dey cause kasala since Saturday evening.

Our reporter from di area confirm say peace don gradually dey return to di area since di arrival of di police officers.

Tori bin comot for social media say jaguda pipo dey fight for di area on Saturday, say di fight escalate into Sunday wey make pipo around di area come dey para.

For videos wey we see, boys wey carri different kinds of weapons dey move in dia numbers for some streets in the area.

For anoda video, boys carri weapons dey pursue one police truck as e dey speed dey go.

Sound of gunshots and shouts by jaguda pipo just dey hala for di area.

Tori for street be say na two rival court groups dey fight while anoda tori be say na rival groups of national union of road transport workers dey fight.

Police tok tok pesin Muyiwa Adejobi tell BBC pidgin say dem still dey gather details of waiting happun before dem go release statement.

Surulere follow for areas wia hoodlums dey worri well well for Lagos. E follow for areas wey dey affected during di recent ENDSARS protest for Nigeria.