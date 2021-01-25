Akeredolu ultimatum to herdsmen for Ondo state don expire - See wetin go happun next

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Akeredolu

Di seven day ultimatum wey Ondo State Govnor Rotimi Akeredolu bin give herders to vacate di forests of di state from Monday 18 January don end on 23 January 2021.

Di decision to send herders comot from di forest or make dem register for di state dey come as di rate of kidnapping and crime inside di state dey increase and fingers dey point towards di herdsmen.

Gonor Akeredolu tok say im administration no go fold dia arms and allow some few individuals to turn di state into home for criminals.

Since di day dis order come from di govnor, e don cause a lot of reactions, from di presidency, key stakeholders and di citizens.

Now wey di deadline to vacate Ondo State forest don reach for herders wey dey for di state, wetin go happun?

E mean say di state authorities go begin enforce di orders wey di govnor bin rule out for herdmen for di state.

Wetin be di order?

Herdsmen go vacate all Forest Reserves for di state.

No more night grazing wit immediate effect.

Movement of cattle within cities and highways no go happun again as e don dey against di law of di state.

Under-aged grazing of cattle also dey against di law of dis state.

Wetin go happun now?

E no dey clear wetin authorities go do to anybody wey break dis laws as di gonvor no tok categorically di punishment dem go sama any herder wey break di law, for inside statement.

But on Monday, di six southwest states governors dey meet wit leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria leaders for Akure.Di meeting dey expected to help find lasting solution to di clashes between herders and farmers in relation to killings and kidnappings wey dey happun for di six Southwest states.Di six governors plus Ondo state govnor, Rotimi Akeredolu , Oyo State govnor Seyi Makinde, Ekiti State govnor Kayode Fayemi, Ogun State govnor Dapo Abiodun, Osun govnor Gboyega Oyetola and Lagos govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Wetin be di reactions?

Di presidency join those wey don react to di quit notice wey govnor Akeredolu bin sama herders for di state,

Dem tok say make di govnor take things easy,make e also try separate bandits wey dey commit crime from innocent herders wey dey go about dia businesses for di state.

For inisde statement from Garba Shehu, dem say, "Wetin dey to tok, na to ask both sides to take am easy, as we urge di state goment and leadership of di Fulani communities to continue dia dialogue for better understanding, wey go bring to an end di ogbonge security challenge di state dey face."

In reaction to di quit notice, di national Secretary for Fulani group Miyetti Allah, Baba Othman bin tell BBC say nobody don ask dem to leave Ondo state and dia pipo wey dey di south west state no dey plan to leave. According to Miyetti Allah, wetin di govnor mean no be for dem to leave di state kpata kpata.

"Based on my discussion with our chairmo for Ondo state, wetin di govnor mean na for fulani pipo to leave unsecured bushes to dey stay wia pipo dey so dat everything go dey open."