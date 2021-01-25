Jerry Rawlings burial schedule: See de activities and plan for de final funeral rites of de late Ghanaian leader

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Thousands of well wishers dis week go bid farewell to de late Ghanaian leader, J.J Rawlings who dem go bury dis week.

De funeral planning committee announce a number of activities to mark de final funeral rites of de late statesman starting from Sunday 24th January, 2021 to Wednesday 27th January, 2021.

Day One, Sunday 24th January, 2021 - Vigil

On Sunday, dem hold Catholic Requiem Mass for Holy Spirit Cathedral from 2pm - 4pm

Later in de day dem hold vigil for Air Force Officers Mess around 6pm.

Day Two, Monday 25th January, 2021 - Laying in State

5am

Family of Rawlings go receive de remains around 5am today, dis be private ceremony.

8am - 6pm

Dem go lay J.J Rawlings in state starting today, Monday, January 25, 2021 to Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for Accra International Conference Centre.

Heads of Security Agencies, Leaders of Political Parties, Staff, Office of Former Prez J.J Rawlings, Traditional/Religious leaders and members of de general public go fit file past Rawlings today.

Day Three, Tuesday 26th January, 2021 - Laying in State

9am - 10am

On de second day, thousands of well wishers including Ghana Prez Akufo-Addo, Vice Prez Mahamadu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, First ladies of Ghana, Heads and former heads of Constitutional bodies go file past de body.

10am - 11am

Speaker of Parliament, former Speakers, Members of Parliament go file past de body.

11am - 11.30am

Chief Justice, former Chief Justice and Justices of de Supreme Court go also file past en body.

11.30am - 12.30am

Former Chairman and members of council of stat den ministers of state go file past Rawlings today.

12.30pm - 1.30pm

Members of de Diplomatic Corps go file past

1.30pm - 3.30pm

Organised Groups

3.30pm - 4.30pm

Traditional/Customary Rites

Day Four, 27th January, 2021 - State Funeral

8am - 9am