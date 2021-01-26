Sunday Igboho house burnt for Oyo state by 'unknown' men

Wia dis foto come from, Other

'Unknown men' don burn di house of Sunday Adeyemo wey pipo sabi as Sunday Igboho for Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state, south west Nigeria..

E never clear who burn di house and why but tori be say na early mor-mor around 3:00am e happun.

According to tori, di house wey dem burn no be di one Igboho dey live for, for now as e move comot last year.

Wia dis foto come from, Isokan TV/ Facebook

All dis one dey happun afta Igboho bin give herdsmen seven days to leave di town afta im acuse dem say na dem dey behind di security palava for di town.

Sunday Ighoho quit notice to di herdsmen don cause tension for di Yoruba speaking state of Oyo, south-west Nigeria.

Violence bin happun for Igangan for Ibarapa North local goment area for Oyo State afta Sunday Igboho and im supporters storm di Fulani settlement.Dem burn down di house of Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, during di clash.