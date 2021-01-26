Onye Eze Jesus video: Anambra Pastor ask for forgiveness afta im 'naked bathing ritual' wey go viral make goment issue am warning

Wia dis foto come from, Other

One Pastor wey base for Nkpor, Idemili North local goment of Anambra State, Onye Eze Jesus, don apologise for di video im do wey bin go viral wia im dey spray N50 notes on some of im church member wey bin dey naked for one river as im dey do spiritual work for dem.

Onye Eze Jesus apologise to di Federal goment and Anambra State goment for di way im bin dey spray di money and show naked pipo bodi for social media, come say im no go do dat kain tin again.

"I dey here to apologise to Nigerians and Anambra at large say I spray N50 on pipo wey I dey do work for and for showing nakedness for social media. Na mistake. No be me post am. Na pipo wey dey manage my page post am and immediately I notice am I delete am but before den, some pipo don share am."

Dis apology dey come after di Anambra State Goment cut serious warning for am for im conduct in di name of religion.

For statement wey di Anambra State Commissioner for Information Don Adinuba sign say, dem say di State Goment don get reports say im claim to change di economic status of im followers by magical means and im dey troway Nigerian money regularly as part of sacrifice to di river goddess and make in followers baff naked for di river. Exposing dem in di process for social media.

Dem say dis one na big embarrassment to di State and pipo of Anambra wey dey know worldwide to be hardworking pipo.

"Onyeze Jesus dey promote superstition and wahala for society by telling im gullible followers say na dia family members, relatives, friends and business associates dey cause dia misfortune through magical powers. Wit dis, im dey cause eternal enmity for various places and businesses wey fit lead to physical fights, injury and even deaths.

As im force in disciples to baff naked for river and to film naked adults and distribute di videos across di globe, Onyeze Jesus dey guilty of denying im followers di right to self- dignity and im dey promote indecent exposure wey be crime under di Nigerian law."

Di statement add say former followers of dis pastor don also report say im don dupe dem of dia money wit promise to turn dem into overnight millionaires and for all dis ones, di Goment say dem go take appropriate actions.

Onye Eze Jesus for im apology also explain say di way in dey work dey different from di way oda pastors dey work but di end result dey better for evribodi, including di State goment but say make dem forgive am for di way in spray di money and show di naked pipo as dat one na mistake wey no go repeat itsef.