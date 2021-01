Ghana election petition hearing: Supreme court caution John Mahama lawyers to file witness statements else dem go dismiss petition

Supreme court of Ghana order NDC Presidential Candidate, John Mahama through en lawyers to file dema witness statement by close of Wednesday, 27th January, 2021.

De Judges today express frustration over de failure of de NDC lawyers to file dema witness statement which dem order all parties in de case to file so say petition hearing go start today.

But de NDC fail to file dema witness statement, instead dem file application for stay of process which dem hope say go prevent de court from going on to hear de case.

De court after listening to one of de lawyers for John Mahama, Tony Lithur proceed on quick recess.

After dem return, de court order de NDC to file dema witness statement by close of Wednesday wey dem adjourn hearing to Thursday, 28th January, 2021.

De court however caution dem say if dem no comply, de court go take action including dismissing de entire petition application by John Mahama.

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata last week Wednesday serve notice to de Supreme Court judges, say dem file motion for review of de decision wey dismiss de motion to ask EC 12 questions, which be key to de election petition case.

John Mahama en legal team believe say de 12 questions or interrogatories be very important sake of dem go helped court de authenticity or otherwise of results which make NPP candidate Akufo-Addo win de elections.

De Supreme Court judges argue say de motion for 12 questions no dey affect de matter of de petition so dem dismiss de motion.

As part of day two of pre-trial hearing, de Court listen to de debates from Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata who argue say de motion be important to de petition dem file.

Lawyers on de other side suggest to de court say de NDC lawyer dey try use dis motion delay de election petition hearing, but Mr Tsikata no take dis accusation lightly.