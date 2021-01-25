Latest news about Sunday Igboho: Fani-Kayode say why goment need to dey careful on how dem 'handle' di Yoruba activist

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode don tell Nigerian goment to dey careful on how dem handle Sunday Igboho, di Yoruba activist wey give herders seven days to comot from Oyo state.

Im tok dey come as tension dey ground afta Sunday Igboho and e supporters show face for Igangan town for Oyo State just days afta im give Fulani herdsmen seven days to leave di area.

Dis wan dey even as Ondo state goment also give herders seven day ultimatum to vacate dia forest reserves.

"Im action reflect di views and get di support of Yoruba leaders and pipo, e don speak our mind I commend im courage and I urge di goment to dey extremely careful on how dem handle am."

"If you kill am, you go be terrible reaction, if you arrest am, you go make am hero." Fani-Kayode tok.

Fani-Kayode tell BBC Pidgin say di solution na for goment to do dia job, go dia, disarm di pipo, fight dem, take dem out and bring dem to justice.

Im add say federal goment of Nigeria don fail for dia role to protect di life and property of pipo for South-West and na dis come make pipo like Sunday Igboho to come out issue quit notice to herdsmen.

E say e don tey we leaders from South dey ask for support from di Federal Goment to end di rate of crime inside di region but goment no do anything.

"Ova di last five years, di South-West don witness total break down of law and order. Wetin we dey witness na army of occupation, well armed, well funded, well organized criminal gang wey dey extort, kill, terrorize, rape and destroy tins. Dis pipo believe say dem dey above di law."

"So you no fit blame di local pipo wey come out to defend dia pipo as goment no gree take any action. Dis na why pipo like Sunday Igboho dey come out to help since goment do fit defend di pipo." Im tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Igboho

Wetin Sunday Igboho say?

Meanwhile Sunday Igboho, popular Yoruba right activist don continue with im call for herdsmen to pack comot from Oyo State, south-west Nigeria.

For im latest tweets, e say di yoruba community no go keep quiet for di kidnapping, rape and oda crime wey dey hapun for South-West.

"If you see something, say something. We will not keep quiet," Sunday Igboho tok.

Oga Igboho add say yesterday e meet with di Commissioner of police for Oyo state, Ngozi Onadeko and her deputy.