Abuja orphanage kidnap: Gunmen want 10 million naira each for Abuja Orphans release

Gunmen wey kidnap orphans from di Rachael's Orphanage Home for Abaji, Abuja don demand 10 million naira each to release di pikin dem.

Tori be say on Saturday, 24th of January, around 1: am, plenti gunmen wit heavy weapon bin attack di Rachael orhapnage wey dey opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja.

Dem bin enta through di main gate and force di gate open.

Dem come rush straight to di room of di orphans and pikin pick di ones wey dia hand reach- we no fit tell how old di pikin dem be but di name of di seven pikin dem wey dem gbab be

Elizabeth Andrew, Dayo Udeh, Jacob Ukpas, Melody Ijeh, Benard Itim, Issac Mathew and Laruba Emmanuel.

Aside di pikin dem, dem kidnap di security pesin, Joseph Mathew,one house wife and a husband and wife.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di local community for Abaji wey gunmen kidnap orphans from

Community in Tears

Members of di small wey dis kidnap happun still dey in tears and shock.

Many of dem say dem no fit sleep wit dia eyes close sake of di trauma wey dem face.

One of di victims tell BBC News say di gunmen don make contact wit dem and dem dey demand for 10 million naira.

Narrating wetin happun, e say im bin dey sleep wen di jaguda boys dem bin enta im area and begin threaten am say if e no open di door dem go shoot am.

But im bin stuborn and say if anybody open im door, e go kill dem- so di gunmen measure wia di voice di come from come shoot and di bullet affect im ear

as e dey cry wit pain, di gunmen come force di door open and kidnap im wife.

Dem just pity am and leave am afta dem see how blood di rush from im ear.

E further yarn give say im no get shishi to pay for any ransom but as e be now, dem try to negotiate wit di gunmen to reduce di moni even though police warn dem make dem no pay shishi.

Meanwhile, di owner of di orphanage, say police don warn am make e no tok on top di mata.

But BBC find out say di orphanage no get dat kain moni and goment di tell dem make dem go house to house go beg moni from neighbours.

Police Reaction

Di police tok tok pesin, Maryam Yusuf wey don confam di incident tey, tey say di command don deploy men into di forest to ensure say dem rescue di victims.

But di villagers say dem di panic and no trust say police go fit rescue dia loved ones.

So dem don di hustle to find moni or sell dia properties dem to take rescue dia own.