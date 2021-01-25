Sunday Igboho Oyo State: Igangan Fulani crisis and Ondo quit order - How Atiku, Saraki, FFK, prominent Nigerians react

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/Twitter

Sunday Igboho Oyo State, Igangan Fulani crisis and di and Ondo vacation order don make many prominent Nigerians to speak out ontop di tension wey dey Nigeria now.

Dis na afta Ondo state govnor, Rotimi Akeredolu and one Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho quit notice order for di region to herdsmen expire.

See how some of di Yoruba leaders and oda leaders for Nigeria chook mouth ontop di Fulani herdsmen palava wey dem happun for southwest part of di kontri.

Bukola Saraki

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bukola Saraki former Senate President for Nigeria

Former Senate president say "I dey strongly appeal to all of us to work for peace and take steps wey go reduce di tension wey dey ground."

Both di politicians and ordinary pipo must take di responsibility to begin to take action measures wey go reassure everybody, a united Nigeria go benefit everybody pass scata scata kontri." Na wetin im post for in Facebook page.

Atiku Abubakar

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former Nigeria vice president and PDP presidential candidate dey call for restructuring.

E say di current ethnic and religious clashes wey dey worry Nigeria na symptoms of di disease.

E continue say: We must address di root cause of di various symptoms of insecurity wey dey faceNigeria.

Femi Fani-Kayode

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI FANI-KAYODE/FACEBOOK

Former Aviation Minister don tell Nigerian goment to dey careful on how dem handle Sunday Igboho, di Yoruba activist from Oyo state.

"Im action reflect di views and get di support of Yoruba leaders and pipo, e don speak our mind I commend im courage and I urge di goment to dey extremely careful on how dem handle am."

"If you kill am, dia go be terrible reaction for di southwest, if you arrest am, you go make am hero." Fani-Kayode tok.

Ekiti state Govnor Kayode Fayemi

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

"Dis na una home, nobody dey send una away from dis state or any of di southwest states."

Govnor Fayemi yan dis one on behalf of all southwest govnors to Fulani community for Akure on Monday.

[Akeredolu no order Fulani herdsmen to leave Ondo] - See wetin Govnor Fayemi and di oda govnors tok

Govnors and representatives of Fulani communities for southwest of Nigeria don resolve di farmers herders issues wey create tension for areas over di past few days.

For meeting on Monday for Ondo state, di govnors and Fulani reps agree to work together to make sure say security and peace reign for dia communities.

Govnor Kayode Fayemi wey speak for di govnors say gov of Ondo state no order Fulani pipo to vacate di state, say na media go pass wrong message.

"Wetin govnor Akeredolu tok be say make herders wey no dey registered comot from di forest reserves for Ondo to control unregistered herders wey dey cause trouble " na so im tok

Dem decide say henceforth make herders no graze enter pipo farm lands again, no more night grazing and make dem no allow small pikin dem to dey graze animals.

Leader of Miyetti Allah Alhaji Baba Uthman say dem discover say some of di tins wey dey cause clashes na wen herders dey graze enter farmlands and some wey dey go grazing for night.

Di two groups agree say dem dey committed to one Nigeria and dem go support each other to make dis happen.

At di end of di meeting, both di govnor and di Fulani representatives look happy as dem greet each oda well and dey smile as dem dey go, unlike di kain tension wey dey ground wen di meeting bin wan start.

Wetin don happun so far?

On Monday, Miyetti Allah and Ondo state goment do meeting ontop di Fulani herdsmen palava for di state.

Some southwest govnors and Yoruba attend di meeting wey happun for Akure, di state capital.

Tension dey increase for di South West state afta di deadline wey di govnor give herdsmen to pack comot from di region don expire.