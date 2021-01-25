Ore Kidnapping: Benin-Ore expressway kidnap victims, Police dey dey find victims

Police for Ondo State South Western Nigeria dey comb di bush along di Ore axis of di Benin-Ore expressway dey look for victims of kinapping wey happen on sunday 24 January, 2021.

Tok tok pesin for Ondo Police Command ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro tell BBC Pidgjn say dem don get report of di kidnapping incident.

Ikoro add say dem dey work wit local vigilantes, di Amotekun and oda security operatives to search di bush along di Ore expressway to rescue di victims.

"We go spend dis night for di bush as we dey clear h to see if we for rescue any of di victims. We dey work wit local vigilantes for dia area and di Amotekun officers too.

For now we never recieve any ransom demand. I sure na di families of di victims dem fit call but for now we dey do bush dey work." Im tok.

Tori be say travellers for Benin-Ore expressway suffer attack from attackers wey many inside di viral video suspect to be herders.