Orlu Crisis: Imo Eastern Security Network [ESN] clash wit soldiers, Uzodinma impose curfew - Wetin we know so far

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Eastern Security Network [ESN] members clash wit sojas for Orlu town, Imo State southeast Nigeria don lead to deaths, according to reports.

Imo State, Govnor Hope Uzodinma don order 6am to 6pm movement restriction order alias curfew for all di local goments for inside di Orlu zone.

Di dusk to dawn dey affect di following area for di Orlu zone wey include: Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre.

Dis dey come afta videos of kasala and security operatives shooting start to dey trend today.

Govnor Uzodinma tok for inside statement say tins for inside Orlu zone dey under control now as security operatives don dey deployed to di area on 24 hour watch.

BBC Pidgin find out say different tori dey ground ontop wetin cause di kasala as some pipo tok say na between IPOB and military while others say di jaguda pipo wey dey unknown.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Govnor Hope Uzodinma say di curfew na measure for di meantime to immediately restore peace to di Orlu zone.

Di Governor also direct security agencies to fish out di pipo wey dey behind di violence, cime advise all law abiding citizens to comply wit di curfew as dem don deploy heavy security to di areas.

Videos of security agents wey dey exchange gunfire wit unidentified pesins bin dey reign for social media as warning come for pipo to avoid Orlu zone for Imo State sake of di shootings.