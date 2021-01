Buhari Service Chiefs: Nigerian new Service Chiefs profile of Lucky Irabor, Ibrahim Attahiru, Ishiaka Amao, Awwal Gambo

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Buhari new Service Chiefs; Lucky Irabor, Ibrahim Attahiru, Ishiaka Amao, Awwal Gambo na di tear rubber heads of di Nigerian Armed Forces but wetin dey dia profile.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday accept di immediate resignation of di old Service Chiefs and approve dia retirement from service.

BBC Pidgin don gada di profile and gist about who di new ogas of Nigeria security defence be.

Profile of [Major-General Lucky E.O Irabor] Chief of Defence Staff

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Major General Lucky E. O Irabor come from Agbor Delta State and e bin study to become trained engineer.

Usual as di Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Irabor, na him go be di highest ranking oga for Nigeria Defence Headquaters.

Lucky E. O Irabor bin work as Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of di Nigerian Armiy for Minna, Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) Defence Headquarters, theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Field Commander for di Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and don be Chief of Staff to di Chief of Army Staff.

Profile of [Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru], Chief of Army Staff

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Major General Attahiru Ibrahim bin dey work as di General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army before im appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

For May 2017, dem appoint am to lead offensive attack against Boko Haram for di North-East part of Niger.

But former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai bin redeploy am afta plenti attacks by di insurgents afta dem bin give am 40 days deadline to catch Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau either dead or alive.

Profile of [Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo], Chief of Naval Staff

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo come form Nasarawa for Kano State, northwest Nigeria.

E join Nigerian Navy for 24 September, 1984 as member of di Regular Course 36 and dem commission am as Sub-Lieutenant for 24 September 1988.

E be Underwater Warfare sabi pesin and get subspecialisation for Intelligence.

Before im appointment as di Chief of Naval Staff, e bin dey work as di Director of Procurement for di Defence Space Administration..

Profile of [Air-Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao], Chief of Air Staff

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Na for 14 September, 1965 dem born Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao for Enugu state eastern Nigeria although na from Osogbo, Osun state (Yoruba speaking south west Nigeria) from come.

AVM Amao join di Nigerian Air Force for January 19, 1984 as member of di 35 Regular Course for di Nigerian Defence Academy.

Ishiaka Oladayo Amao bin serve as Trainee/Squadron Pilot, NAF Unit 99 ACTG Kainji (1993-2004), Instructor Pilot/Squadron Pilot, 301 FTS Kaduna (2004-2007), Air Assistance to Chief of Air Staff, Deputy Defence Adviser, Nigerian High Commission London, Assistant Director of Operation Defence Headquarters, Director of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force.