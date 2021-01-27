Senator Babafemi Ojudu: Profile of Nigerian Journalist turned Senator, Babafemi Ojodu

Wia dis foto come from, Babafemi Ojudu/ FAcebook

Senator Babafemi Ojodu don enta tori again afta e involve imself for di Sunday Igboho mata for Oyo State, Nigeria.

For opinion piece, e tok about how e meet Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho wey im real name na Sunday Adeyemo.

However oga Igboho comot to tok say im neva meet di senator before. But who be dis Babafemi Ojudu wey dey make pipo tok?

[Senator Babafemi Ojudu] - See wetin you fit no sabi about di Nigerian Journalist turned Senator

Senator Babafemi Ojudu na on 27 March 1961 dem born am for Ado Ekiti, di capital of Ekiti State, South West Nigeria.

For 1980, Ojudu enta University of Ife, na dia im fall in love with journalism and bin join di Association of Campus Journalists and reporting for COBRA wey be campus journal.

Even sef, im and two of im friends create one journal wey dem call The Parrot wey dem work on till im graduate.

E work for The Guardian one year from 1985-1986 before for im start to dey work for African Concord for 5 years rising to Assistant Editor before im comot for 1992.

In 1993, im found di News Magazine where im stay till 2011, afta which im run for office as Senator of di Ekiti Central District.

Im no longer be Nigerian serving Senator from 2015.