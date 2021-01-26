Sunday Igboho house burnt: Oyo state Yoruba activist react afta dem burn im house for Ibadan - See wetin e tok

Sunday Igboho don react to di di fire incident wey happun for one of im residence for Ibadan as im visit di scene of di incident on Tuesday morning.

Di activist say na around 3:00am in di morning, im younger ones wey dey sleep for im old house inform am say some jaguda pipo come di house begin shoot and burn down di house.

Oga Sunday follow tori pipo tok say im no expect say some Yoruba pipo fit dey support "Fulani herdsmen" to come burn im house.

"Wetin I dey do be say dis hersdmen dey kill us kidnap our pipo, But some Yoruba pipo dey support di Fulani to come burn my house.

"I no dey suspect anybody but if my pipo no support dem, dem no go come, why dem no come wia I dey live I no know what to call dem, wetin dem destroy for my house pass 50 million naira." E tok.

Wen tori pipo ask if anybodi wunjure for di fire incident, Oga Sunday say im younger ones run for dia life and dem escape.

He also address di tok wey dey go around say im dey use im activist do magomago.

Oga Sunday say "Dem wan put politics inside my fight against Fulani herdsmen, dem wan destroy my name. No politician fit pay me for wetin I dey do.

"Nobody go wia dem dey commit dat crime but I no fit just dey look make I no put mouth.

No politician fit boast say na dem dey sponsor me, I dey surprise say some Yoruba pipo go join hand wit Fulani herdsmen to come burn my house." E tok.

He also debunk social media post wey pipo dey post in im name, say im no dey post anything for Twitter and Facebook, so na fake pipo dey use social media account in im name.

Wetin police tok

Oyo State police don begin investigate.

Oyo State police confam say dem receive di report of fire incident for dia Sanyo Police Station say some unidentified hoodlums come Sunday Igboho house for SOKA area of Ibadan for inside one Hummer bus.

Dia statement say dem also receive report of di jaguda pipo wey dey shoot and set di house on fire.

Di mini sitting room burn in di process while dem no still fit account for di oda property wey burn inside di house.

Police say immediately di DPO Sanyo hear of di incident, e call Fire service and im also visit di scene to see wetin really happun.

Dem later put out di fire and dem don begin investigate those wey dey behind di attack.

How tins reach hia?

All dis one dey happun afta Igboho bin give herdsmen seven days to leave di town afta im accuse dem say na dem dey behind di security palava for di town.

Sunday Ighoho quit notice to di herdsmen don cause tension for di Yoruba speaking state of Oyo, south-west Nigeria.

Violence bin happun for Igangan for Ibarapa North local goment area for Oyo State afta Sunday Igboho and im supporters storm di Fulani settlement.Dem burn down di house of Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, during di clash.