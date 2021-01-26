Kobe Bryant: Anniversary of when Kobe Bryant die - Widow Vanessa Bryant pay tributes to him & Gianni

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kobe Bryant die with im daughter Gianna die for helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, di basketball legend and im pikin Gianni wey die for helicopter crash for California for US, meet dia end exactly one year today.

Kobe Bryant widow Vanessa Bryant don admit say to lose her daughter Gianna and husband Kobe for dat tragic helicopter crash 'still no feel real' for her one year afta.

Vanessa, wey be 38 years, tok dis one for Instagram on Tuesday wia she reveal say she receive one beautiful letter from Gigi best friends, Aubrey, and caption am: 'My Gigi dey INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your letter.

'She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. [heart emoji] I no go ever understand why/how this tragedy happen to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still no feel real.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

'It still no feel real. Kob, we do am right. Gigi, you still dey make mummy proud. I love you!'

Meanwhile Vanessa also share di letter wey Gianna best friends, Aubrey.

For her letter, Aubrey write about Vanessa as a mother. She say: 'You do am right Mrs. Bryant, and we all dey eternally grateful to you.'

She add say: 'My mind constantly dey think of your beautiful daughter. Her smile and attitude push me to be better. You go don heard dis, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turn out exactly as your daughter.'

She also write say: 'She care. She knew when I dey get bad day and know just how to make it better. She bin dey generous with her snacks when I forget mine own. She leave notes for my notebook wey I cherish. She be incredible pesin.'