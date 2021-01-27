Jerry Rawlings burial: Late Ghana Prez Jerry John Rawlings funeral pictures for Black Star square, military cemetery Accra

Wia dis foto come from, NIPAH DENNIS Wetin we call dis foto, Jerry Rawlings military burial ceremony in Ghana

Ghanaians and sympathisers from di UN and African Union, including President of Liberia George Weah and Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone show dia final respect to former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings.

Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings (retired) solemn funeral ceremony hold for black star square in Accra.

Di former Ghanaian President die on 12th November 2020 after a short illness, aged 73.

Jerry Rawlings deadi bodi don dey lye in state for three days and hundreds of people demma go pay dia last respects.

Na for military cemetery in Accra dem go bury am.

Tribute after tribute pour in dor di late Ghanaian leader, describing him as a selfless and committed leader wey work for di common good of im kontri.

Three African presidents, UN, AU, Ghana leaders na im follow show face on Wednesday bury Jerry Rawlings.

Na Jerry Rawlings get credit for maintaining Ghana stability and im be lead a military goment for over ten years before returning di west African kontri to multiparty democracy in 1992.

Late Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings contribute to peace efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone during di civil wars in di 1990s and most recently im serve as African Union envoy to Somalia.

Rawlings also lead campaigns against Malaria across di African continent.

Ghanaians and many go remember am as a disciplinarian but also as a leader wey care about ordinary people.

