Buhari Service Chiefs: Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Air-Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao, President Muhammadu Buhari new Service Chiefs first meeting

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Air-Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao, plus di oda new Service Chiefs hold dia first meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari for Abuja today.

Major-General Lucky E.O Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff and President Buhari Chief of State, Professor Gambari follow attend di meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

BBC Pidgin find out say President Buhari decorate Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Nigeria new Chief of Naval Staff; Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff with new ranks as dem meet for State House today.

Di newly appointed Service Chiefs go now control di Nigerian Armed Forces.

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Tori be say Buhari on Tuesday accept di immediate resignation of di Service Chiefs and approve dia retirement from service.

Major-General L.E.O Irabor, go replace General Abayomi Olonisakin wey don serve as Chief of Defence Staff since July 2015.

Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, go replace Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas wey don serve as Chief of Naval Staff since July 2015.

Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, go replace Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar wey don serve as Chief of Air Staff since July 2015.

Major-General I. Attahiru, go replace Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai wey don serve as Chief of Army Staff since July 2015.