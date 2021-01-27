Service Chiefs: Ibrahim Attahiru profile and wetin we know about why Buratai 'sack' di Major General am for 2017

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di new Army Chief, Ibrahim Attahiru replace di man wey sack am in 2017.

Di now-former Army Chief, Tukur Buratai bin 'sack' im 'replacement', Ibrahim Attahiru as di commander leading di fight against militant Islamist group Boko Haram for December 2017.

Although dem no give official reason for Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru removal dat time. Im redeployment to an unspecified post follow several attacks by di insurgents, including di killing of at least 50 pipo for inside one mosque for November dat year.

Army chief Gen Tukur Buratai bin give am a deadline in July 2017 to deliver Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead or alive within 40 days.

For July, more than 40 pipo die during one military operation to free pipo wey di militants ambush for one convoy.

Di pipo wey die include soldiers and one oil exploration team. Maj Gen Attahiru Ibrahim bin get di appointment to lead di offensive against Boko Haram for di north-east for May dat year.

Dem later replace Attahiru wit another general, Nicholas Rogers, wey lead a special military and police force to tackle ethnic clashes for di volatile central region.

Who be Major General Ibrahim Attahiru?

Major General Attahiru Ibrahim bin dey work as di General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army before im appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

Dem born am on 10 August, 1966.

E come from Kaduna North of Kaduna State, and be member of di Regular Course 35 of di Nigerian Defence Academy.

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Nigeria President Muhamadu Buhari on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 accept di immediate resignation of di Service Chiefs and approve dia retirement from service.

Dis dey follow plenti pressure from interest groups ova di security situation for Nigeria and dia recommendation calling on di presidency to sack di service chiefs for incompetence and dia inability to arrest kidnapping, banditry and bombings for di kontri.

President Muhammadu Buhari wey take office in May 2015 bin make promise to beat back di militants.

However, Boko Haram don continue to carry out bomb and gun attacks for di north-east.