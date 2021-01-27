Buhari Service Chiefs: Ibrahim Attahiru, Irabor, Gambo and Amao need do dis three tins first afta dia appointment - Sabi pipo tok

Wia dis foto come from, State House

President Muhammadu Buhari bin shock Nigerians on Tuesday afta e announce di appointment of new service chiefs.

On Tuesday, di president accept di immediate resignation of di old Service Chiefs and approve dia retirement from service.

President Buhari den appoint Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Ishiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff and Awwal Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff.

Many Nigerians bin don dey call on di presido to sack di old service chiefs dem afta security wahala for di kontri bin come dey worry.

But di truth be say dis new military oga dem dey take over at di time wey di kontri dey witness plenti internal security wahala like Boko Haram crisis for di north east, banditry and kidnapping for ransom and secessionist threat.

Di former oga for DSS, Mike Ejiofor say di journey for dis new service chief to secure Nigeria go be tough one but dat if dem dey determine and focus, dem go win di confidence of Nigerians.

E say di service chiefs suppose no waste time but must start work immediately.

Wetin dem need to focus on

Staff welfare

Di service chiefs gatz make sure dem work on di morale of officers and men of di armed forces.

Dis dey important sake of say, many of di officers dem especially those wey dey di war front, don complain say di military authority no send dem.

Some also say dem no get beta welfare plus equipment to do dia job. Many of dem also don don die plus wunjure for war front as dem dey battle Boko Haram.

Set Agenda to tackle Boko Haram

Di Boko Haram crisis wey start 12 years ago neva dey over.

Nigerians go expect say di service chiefs go come up wit clear agenda on how to tackle Boko Haram plus oda security problem like farmer/herder clash, kidnapping, banditry.

Also di service chiefs need to conduct analysis on top dia operation for north east to enable dem improve on dia operation.

Professionalism

Di service chiefs must try to dey professional in di way wey dem dey work and try not to bow to political pressure as dat one fit spoil dia work.

Dem also suppose join bodi wit oda force to do dia work instead of dem to cari di attitude of we fit do am alone mentality.