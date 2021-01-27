Ernest Asuzu death: How popular Nollywood actor 'El Cream' take die

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram- Azuzuernest Wetin we call dis foto, Ernest Asuzu

Popular Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu don die.

Di president of di Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confam di tori give BBC say di Nollywood actor die on Tuesday.

He narrate how e happun say Oga Ernest just faint on Tuesday and wen dem bin dey rush am go hospital, he die on di way.

Mr Emeka also tok say di Nollywood actor bin dey sick before now but e don recover well-well

Although e no reveal wetin be di cause of di sickness or why im faint and die suddenly.

Ernest Azuzu na famous Nollywood actor, musician, producer, director and television personality wey dey popularly known as 'El Cream'.

E dey popular for playing criminal, hitmen roles for movies.

E enta limelight afta im act for one Nollywood blockbuster movie "Another campus queen" in di 90s.

Im latest work na one music Album wey im release for November 2020 wey im title "The truth".