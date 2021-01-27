Ernest Asuzu biography: Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu popular movies before death
Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu na popular face for Nigerian home video, musician, producer, director and television personality wey dey popularly known as 'El Cream'.
Ernest Asuzu dey popular for playing criminal, hitmen roles for Nollywood movies.
Di Nollywood actor enta limelight afta im act for one blockbuster movie "Another campus queen" in di 90s.
Asuzu die on Tuesday afta e bin just faint all of a sudden, according to di president of di Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas.
[Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu] - Which movies e don act?
Royal War
Royal War comot for 2009 and im [Ernest Azuzu] bin act di movie with Ini Edo, Van Vicker and Enebeli Elebuwa.
Im character name for di feem na Ugonna.
Ogidan
Dis 2004 action flick cause Ernest to act with Alex Usifo Omiagbo, fellow Nollywood badboy, Hanks Anuku, Lilian Bach and Jide Kosoko.
E bin even get part two wey drop dat year.
Burning Desire
Di movie drop for 2007 and na Dickson Iroegbu direct am.
Ernest Asuzu follow act di feem wit Richard Mofe Samijo, Mike Ezoronye and Stella Damscus.
Never End
Pete Edochie and Justice Esiri na dem follow act for dis 2005 thriller wey Ifeanyi Onyeabor direct
Broad Daylight
Dis 2001 Teco Benson directed action feem wey Ernest Asuzu act bin also feature actors like Hanks Anuku, Enebeli Elebuwa and Bimbo Manuel.
Last Wedding
Di movie land for 2004 and feature actors such as Ramsey Nouah, Joke Silva and Rita Dominic wit Ernest Asuzu.
Living Abroad
Ernest Asuzu act for di 2004 feem bin get Elivs Chuks as Director and Emeka Enyiocha, Zulu Adigwe and Anne Njemanze
Power of Trust
Di drama feem wey im [Ernest Asuzu] act for di part one and two bin also feature Desmond Elliot and Ashley Nwosu .
My Guy
My guy bin come out for 1999 and feature actors like Rita Dominic for inside.
Accidental Discharge
Di Teco Benason directed 2003 drama feature Rita Dominic , Hanks Anuku , and Robert Peters.
[Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu] - Background tori
Im latest work na one music Album wey im release for November 2020 wey im title "The truth".
Although im grow up Lagos State South West of Nigeria, Ernest hail from Imo State form di Southern part of di kontri.