Covid 19 in Nigeria: Buhari Coronavirus Disease Health Protection 2021 law make face mask compulsory in public

Bashir Ahmad

President, Muhammadu Buhari don sign di Coronavirus Disease Health Protection 2021 law wey go make di use of face masks for public place mandatory.

Di Nigerian leader sign di document in line wit section Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, according to Head of Nigeria Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

Part one of dis new corona law focus on public gathering and di use of face mask plus social distancing.

Dis na wetin dey part one of di document.

For all gathering social distancing of 2 meters between pipo gatz dey

Gathering no go pass 50 pipo for enclosed space except for religious places and dem no suppose cari pass fifty percent of dia capacity

Di document in line wit section Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010.

Part 2 of di law to control Covid 19 in Nigeria tok say no pesin go dey allowed within di premises of a market, mall, supermarket, shop, restaurants, hotels, event centres, gardens, leisure parks, recreation centres, motor parks, fitness centre or any other similar establishment except he wear face covering wey cover mouth and and nose.

Everyone gatz wash dia hands and clean dia hands wit sanitiser wey National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control approve.

Dem gatz check everybody temperature and if dem find anybody wit temperature wey pass 38 degrees Celsius dem go deny am access and ask am to go seek for medical epp immediately.

Every business establishment gatz provide regular hygiene ( hand washing basin, soap, hand sanitizer and running water) for any person wey di enta dia premises during office hour.

Wetin go happun to those wey disobey?

Any organisation wey fail to ensure all di non pharmaceutical protocol go dey liable, di order add.

Bashir Ahmed/Twitter

Di regulation also ask bank dem make dem dey try clean di buttons and surfaces of dia doors and dia ATM machines.

Any pesin wey test positive to covid 19 for NCDC lab, no go refuse isolation or admission. All public, Secondary and Tertiary health facilities gatz establish collection centres wia dem go collect sample from suspected cases and take am to lab for test.

Any body wey break dis rule go face punishment either summary conviction by fine or six months imprisonment in accordance wit section 5 of di Quarantine Act.