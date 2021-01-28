Orlu crisis: Ohanaeze Ndigbo don finally speak out about di clash wey happun for Orlu

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo don chok mouth for di recent crisis wey happun for Orlu town, Imo State and re-emphasise say Ndigbo no dey at war with Nigeria.

Di group tok dis for one statement wey dem title Orlu crisis and security in Igbo land and sign by di National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia.

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo notes with sorrow and agony di recent disturbances inside Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State wey rusult to di loss of lives and properties plus cause serious hardship to di pipo of Orlu and odas."

"We must recall dat di President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for im first press conference inside Enugu on 20th January 2021, categorically state say Ndigbo no dey at war with Nigeria and no get anything pending before any institutional authority wey demand separate existence from Nigeria."

Report bin come out over di weekend say Eastern Security Network [ESN] members clash wit sojas for Orlu town, Imo State southeast Nigeria and dis lead to death and injuries.

Oda tins wey Ohanaeze Ndigbo tok concerning Orlu Crisis

Ohanaeze Ndigbo say dem appreciate di quick response of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and all di Imo State security apparatus, wey with di cooperation of federal goment authorities contained and control di Orlu crisis from escalating.

"Di Imo State Goment quick action and decision on dusk to dawn curfew and withdrawal of di army bring relative peace to Orlu Zone and dia environs."

Ohanaeze Ndigbo advise pipo of Orlu Zone to remain calm and law abiding. Dem also go further to explain one statement from Late Chukwuemeka Odumegbu Ojukwu wey say; 'Di bone shall rise'

"Di Late Chukwuemeka Odumegbu Ojukwu statement dat 'di bone shall rise' no mean 'conflict, violence and war' but e mean say Ndigbo should continue with dia history to dey creative and constructive in dia engagements with di rest of Nigeria."

"No reason, no goal, no national objectives wey Ndigbo fit achieve or dey worthy of further loss of lives of our youths and odas both inside Igboland and beyond. "

Ohanaeze Ndigbo promise say under dia present administration dem dey ready to prevent dia pipo not to be victims of Nigeria circumstances and history of violence wey dem no create or fit control.