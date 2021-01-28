'Rush' by Bella Shmurda.:See lyrics and why Bella drop new Single

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram- Bella Shmurda Wetin we call dis foto, Bella Shmurda release new song Rush

Nigerian artiste, Ahmed Abiola Adebiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda drop new single Rush and im fans no dey keep calm sake of dis.

Di rush to listen to di new single pass just di tittle of im song but because di "CashApp" crooner do dey eva disappoint im fans wit im back to back hit singles.

Di ogbonge singer bin follow BBC Pidgin tok for one interview say 'Rush' na im birthday gift to im fans, na why im release di song on im birthday be dat.

Bella say im dey do conscious music wey try to awaken im fans.

"As sweet as my music dey sound I dey always try pass message".

For di song, 'Rush', Bella Shurmda dey throw message give di pipo wey dey criticise am say im dey live on fast lane say im no care about dia opinion.

"Dem say i’m living in a rush Because am moving fast. Dem say my matter don cast But me i no reply". He tok for inside di song.

He also use di song to stylishly speak on one recent viral video wey suggest say im dey too dey high wen e perform for di big stage.

Speaking on di issue, di singer say, “Why dem asking me why. Why I dey always get high. Maami i neva reply cos High way na my way."

Wia dis foto come from, Bella Shmurda/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Bella Shmurda bin celebrate im birthday on Wednesday come release new EP

Wetin Bella Shmuda also tok for BBC interview?

Bella Shmurda say make im fans expect im album very soon.and im get big-big artiste wey im feature for di album.

He tok wetin inspire im music 'CashApp' say na sake of wetin dey happun for im hood. E say di song na based on wia im dey come from and wia im hope to be in future.

Bella advice im fans make dem no do drugs say no be way be dat but to dey creative na di real way.