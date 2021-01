Insecurity: Nigeria Army deploy 300 all-female soldiers to secure Kaduna-Abuja expressway

Army deploy all female soldiers to fight insecurity

Nigeria goment don deploy 300 female soldiers to boost security for Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Di Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai receive di 300 female soldiers on Wednesday.

E bin get plenti reports of cases of kidnapping and killings for di Kaduna-Abuja highway

Govnor Nasir Elrufai receive di first batch of di troops wey be from di Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC), for dia Kakau base on di highway.

Di role of di women soldier na to compliment di existing operation along di highway and di environment.

Di govnor also express im believe and hope say wit di deployment of di female soldiers, di insecurity along di highway go soon be a thing of di past.

He thank di Nigerian Army for deploying di troop and promise continued support of di Kaduna State Govnment as dem work towards securing di entire State.

Kaduna state govnor, Nasiru El-Rufai na im welcome di soldiers to di state